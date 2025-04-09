Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 34,200 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.40% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $15,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 54,282 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 79,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,075.92. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $926.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.