Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.58% of The Hain Celestial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,371,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,223,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 555,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 142,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,283,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 184,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.