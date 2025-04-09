Wellington Management Group LLP Has $17.18 Million Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,403 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.38% of Ardmore Shipping worth $17,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after buying an additional 63,769 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $344.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

