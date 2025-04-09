Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.40% of Radian Group worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,693,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,092,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 285,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,094,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,307,000 after buying an additional 248,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,351,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after buying an additional 245,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Radian Group by 218.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 194,996 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. This represents a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

