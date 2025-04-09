Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Gerdes Energy Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.71.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

CNQ traded up C$2.33 on Wednesday, reaching C$38.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,677,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$34.92 and a 52-week high of C$56.49. The company has a market cap of C$80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.04.

In related news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.45, for a total value of C$901,607.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth purchased 27,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$46.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,256,121.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,395. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.