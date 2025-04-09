Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Weyco Group Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of Weyco Group stock traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,255. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 9.94%.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

About Weyco Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyco Group by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Weyco Group by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 263.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

