Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Weyco Group Stock Up 12.6 %
Shares of Weyco Group stock traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,255. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76.
Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.47 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 9.94%.
Institutional Trading of Weyco Group
About Weyco Group
Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Weyco Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.