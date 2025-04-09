What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for ESI Q1 Earnings?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Element Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

