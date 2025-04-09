What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for MMC FY2027 Earnings?

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.29. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.41.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $219.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.44. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $196.17 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

