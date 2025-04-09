What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for SAIC Q1 Earnings?

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Science Applications International’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.22.

SAIC opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,585.61. The trade was a 4.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn B. Handlon purchased 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,045 shares of company stock worth $339,935. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 112.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Science Applications International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

