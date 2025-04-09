Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 645190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $556.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 39.97% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%. The business had revenue of $204.82 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO of Air Partner Mark Briffa sold 28,717 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,440.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,090,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,429.26. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 390,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 718,411 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 585,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 320.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.