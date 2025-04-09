White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 12,928 shares.The stock last traded at $1,764.40 and had previously closed at $1,864.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,857.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,873.73.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,647,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 276,054.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,865,000 after acquiring an additional 146,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,820,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

