William Blair Issues Negative Estimate for Lindsay Earnings

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lindsay in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Lindsay’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lindsay from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.85. Lindsay has a one year low of $109.27 and a one year high of $140.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lindsay by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lindsay by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

