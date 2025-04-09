William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report released on Wednesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

KRUS traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.16. 319,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.03 million, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.90. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $121.99.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Sushi USA

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,018.39. This trade represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.