Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $258.33 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 334,708 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Amphenol worth $258,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 703.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE APH opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

