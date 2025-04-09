Winslow Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.96 Million Investment in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,369,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 2.45% of Eventbrite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 426,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 257,462 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the period. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Eventbrite stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.05. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

