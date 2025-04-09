Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 101,496 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,496 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Fair Isaac worth $317,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,080.46.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,668.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,813.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,983.89. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

