Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

