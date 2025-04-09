Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
