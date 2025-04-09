WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,863 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of WT stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WT shares. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WT

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.