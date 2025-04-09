World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the third quarter worth about $535,000. Quarry LP grew its position in World Kinect by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in World Kinect in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect Co. has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 0.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,512,064.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

