Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XBIO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. 1,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.30. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.48). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 161.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.71% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

