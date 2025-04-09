XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CIO Bradley Sitko Buys 2,000 Shares

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,611.50. This represents a 65.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Bradley Sitko purchased 4,134 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,761.26.

XOMA Stock Up 7.6 %

XOMA stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in XOMA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Friday, March 28th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

