XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 191,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 205,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.
XPEL Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.
