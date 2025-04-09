XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Price Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) was down 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 191,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 205,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

XPEL Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $107.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XPEL by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at $4,887,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in XPEL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

