Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 148781 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Yelp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,426.08. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,727 shares of company stock worth $2,081,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 78.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2,600.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $4,368,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,963 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

