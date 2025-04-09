Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NKTR

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKTR. B. Riley started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.69. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 million.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.