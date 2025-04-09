Zacks Research Comments on NOV’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOV. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $11.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of NOV by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

