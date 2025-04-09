Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.61. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $40.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2025 earnings at $9.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $40.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $11.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $47.72 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,130.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $919.09 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,001.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,074.25.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

