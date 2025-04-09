Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 710,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 966,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Specifically, CFO Yajing Chen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,593.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,047 shares in the company, valued at $895,526.17. This represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $97,508.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,887,866.61. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $62,048.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,716.25. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.10 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,403,000 after buying an additional 4,830,646 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,714,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,354,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,378 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth $46,172,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

