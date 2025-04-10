19,409 Shares in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 699,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 382.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth $11,585,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 26.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

