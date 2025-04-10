22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Earns Sell (E) Rating from Weiss Ratings

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e)” rating reiterated by Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
22nd Century Group Trading Up 1.9 %
About 22nd Century Group
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
