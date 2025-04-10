22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.
22nd Century Group, Inc, a tobacco products company, engages in the sale and distribution of its own proprietary new reduced nicotine tobacco products. The company offers reduced nicotine content tobacco plants and very low nicotine combustible cigarette products. It also provides contract manufacturing services for conventional combustible tobacco products for third-party brands.
