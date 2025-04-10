2,707 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.33 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

