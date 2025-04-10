317,196 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 317,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Up 11.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:CXM opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.