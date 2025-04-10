3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Shares Down 13.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Free Report) dropped 13.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 29,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

3D Printing ETF Stock Down 13.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $70.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.26.

3D Printing ETF Company Profile

