41,812 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.94. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.48 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

