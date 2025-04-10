7,638 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 8.4 %

NYSE UPS opened at $99.65 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $153.42. The company has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

