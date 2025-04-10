89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ETNB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. 89bio has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $808.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 89bio

In other 89bio news, Director Charles Mcwherter purchased 5,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,250. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $71,149.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,196.17. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,062,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in 89bio by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,737 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 89bio by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in 89bio by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,514,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

