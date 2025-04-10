AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 89810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,250,000.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

