AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 756,749 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 384% from the previous session’s volume of 156,433 shares.The stock last traded at $50.49 and had previously closed at $50.51.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB Ultra Short Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

