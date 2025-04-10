abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Income Fund Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 90,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,246. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

abrdn Global Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

