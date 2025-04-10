Accredited Investors Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.52.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $39.33 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

