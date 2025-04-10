Accredited Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,558,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $101,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,445 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,765,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,214,000 after acquiring an additional 886,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,683,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,251,000 after buying an additional 880,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.24. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 85.57%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

