Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after buying an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after buying an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,365,000 after buying an additional 301,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,171,000 after buying an additional 207,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $183.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.9377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

