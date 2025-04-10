Accredited Investors Inc. Has $411,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $216,646.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,467 shares in the company, valued at $40,361,054.76. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Shares of CRM stock opened at $257.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $247.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. KeyCorp upgraded Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.42.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

