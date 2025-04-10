Accredited Investors Inc. Has $796,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accredited Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 14,387 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

