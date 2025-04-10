Accredited Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 466,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,197 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,301 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 6.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

