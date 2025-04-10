Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $257.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $247.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.70. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. This represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

