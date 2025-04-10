Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 475 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

