Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 523 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $307.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.12.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

