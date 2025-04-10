Accredited Investors Inc. Sells 529 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Accredited Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $152.00 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

