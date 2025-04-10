Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

ATNM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 326,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,944. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 213,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 42,770 shares during the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

